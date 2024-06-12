Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.25% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
HOV opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $874.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
