Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.500–0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$197.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.9 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -2.350–2.250 EPS.

Rubrik Trading Down 1.7 %

Rubrik stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

