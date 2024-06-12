Vista Investment Management Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $648.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $279.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $664.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.