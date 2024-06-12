Bokf Na Sells 1,341 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

