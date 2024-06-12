Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 493.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,879 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.