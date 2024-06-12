10,662 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in CDW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $170.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.