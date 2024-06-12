Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.350–2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $810.0 million-$824.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $806.7 million. Rubrik also updated its FY25 guidance to ($2.35)-($2.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

RBRK opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

