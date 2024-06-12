Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Raised by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,180 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

