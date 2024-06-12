National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of -560.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

