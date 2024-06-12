Rayonier Inc. (RYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

