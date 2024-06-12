United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

