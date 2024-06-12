Macy’s, Inc. (M) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 1st

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:MGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Macy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 624.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

