Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Logansport Financial Price Performance

LOGN stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.29. Logansport Financial has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

