Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 28th

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Travel + Leisure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

