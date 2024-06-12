Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on July 1st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXLCL opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

