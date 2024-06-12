Allegheny & Western Railway Co. (OTC:AWRY) Plans $3.00 Dividend

Allegheny & Western Railway Co. (OTC:AWRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Allegheny & Western Railway Stock Performance

Shares of AWRY opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Allegheny & Western Railway has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50.

Get Allegheny & Western Railway alerts:

About Allegheny & Western Railway

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Allegheny and Western Railway Company operates as a railway services and shortline railroad company that provides railroad transportation services. The company focuses on leasing, purchasing, and/or operating shortline railroads. It provides access to range of locomotives from small industrial units to large, high-horsepower road engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny & Western Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny & Western Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.