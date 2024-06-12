Allegheny & Western Railway Co. (OTC:AWRY) Plans $3.00 Dividend

Allegheny & Western Railway Co. (OTC:AWRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Allegheny & Western Railway Stock Performance
Shares of AWRY opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Allegheny & Western Railway has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50.
About Allegheny & Western Railway
