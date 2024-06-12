Community Bank System, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Community Bank System has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.
Community Bank System Stock Down 0.3 %
CBU stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Community Bank System
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Community Bank System
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 4 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Dividends: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.