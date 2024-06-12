Community Bank System, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.3 %

CBU stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Community Bank System

About Community Bank System

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.