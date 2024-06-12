Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 28th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.
About Oxford Lane Capital
