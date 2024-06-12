Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 28th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.