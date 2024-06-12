Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Great American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Great American Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Great American Bancorp stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Great American Bancorp has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $44.95.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile
