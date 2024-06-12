Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (GEGGL) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on June 30th

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4481 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of GEGGL opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
