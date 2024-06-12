Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $82.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.