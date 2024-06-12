NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NICE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.62.

NICE stock opened at $174.94 on Wednesday. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.42 and a 200-day moving average of $217.37.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in NICE by 187.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

