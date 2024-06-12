Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (GECCZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on June 30th

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5408 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of GECCZ opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028
