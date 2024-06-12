Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Announces $0.42 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4172 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GECCM opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $26.52.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

