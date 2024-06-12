Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $68.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after buying an additional 80,218 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,552,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,241,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

