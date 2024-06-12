Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 1,736 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,317.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,261.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,232.75. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $764.49 and a 12 month high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

