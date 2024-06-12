Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $301.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.30 and a 200 day moving average of $337.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $147.12 and a one year high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $17.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.