Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,289 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,082 shares of company stock worth $131,313. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

