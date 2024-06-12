Caxton Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,788,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 82,233 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $56,293,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

