First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys Shares of 35,813 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

