Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 497,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after buying an additional 2,709,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 18.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,875 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 14.3% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $4,512,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $4,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

YY opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.25.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $564.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

