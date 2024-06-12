Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.56 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $146.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

