Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.53 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $384.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 725.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $385.00.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

