Caxton Associates LP Sells 154,699 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,699 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 329,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,655,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 228,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

MPW opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

