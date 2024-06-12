Caxton Associates LP Acquires 5,964 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

