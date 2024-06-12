Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.59. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

