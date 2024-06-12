Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 5th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Crown Crafts has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of CRWS opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.13. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

