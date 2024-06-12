Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of MSI opened at $376.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,987. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

