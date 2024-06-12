Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 5.24% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $281,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 412,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 68,725 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,410,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 413,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.