Putnam Investments LLC Sells 837,076 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,076 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $39,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $536.93 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.