Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:SLS opened at C$6.15 on Monday. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$7.09.

