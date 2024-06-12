NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.21.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.