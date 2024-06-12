NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.21.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

