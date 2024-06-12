FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after buying an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $252.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.37 and its 200-day moving average is $256.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $222.01 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

