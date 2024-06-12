Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after buying an additional 624,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $271.56 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

