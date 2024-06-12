Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

