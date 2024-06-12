Ethic Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 129,920 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Travelers Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 35,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

