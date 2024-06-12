Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.