Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

