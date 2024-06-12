Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sysco by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

